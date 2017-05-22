Abby Turpin

KWWL News Anchor

A Columbus, Ohio, native, Abby is a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Prior to KWWL, Abby was the main anchor of RFD-TV, an agricultural cable network headquartered in Omaha with studios in Nashville and viewers in Iowa and across the nation. Abby's focus was on agriculture science, crops, technology and the profession of farming. She came to the network with experience from three NBC and CBS news stations: KOLN in Lincoln, Nebraska, WNWO in Toledo, Ohio, and KXII in Sherman, Texas. She served as an anchor and producer at all three stations.

Abby's awards include anchoring awards from the Associated Press and CableFax, an award for her reporting on the importance of mammograms from the Texas Public Health Association, and was Emmy nominated for coverage she solely produced and co-anchored of a devastating tornado in Nebraska.

Community involvement has become very important to Abby as a broadcaster. She has a true passion for getting out in the community when she’s not on the anchor desk or producing in the newsroom. During her time in Ohio, she served as the Make-A-Wish and Adopt America spokesperson, and served on the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Toledo Planning Committee. In Nebraska, Abby continued her involvement with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, emceeing the Omaha Muscle Walk and Spring Gala. For the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she was the spokesperson for their Wishes in Flight campaign. Abby also emceed the Walk to End Alzheimer's and served as the spokesperson for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Abby was also involved with the American Heart Association's "Better U - Go Red" Challenge, for which she also wrote and produced special reports. And as a strong animal advocate, Abby served as emcee for the Capital Humane Society's Gala.

As far as interests outside of work, Abby and her husband collect antiques, work on home improvement projects, and spend time boating at local lakes. Abby is also a big college football fan. Her parents went to Ohio State, her brother went to Notre Dame (her dog is named Rudy), her sister teaches at the University of Texas, and her husband graduated from Nebraska. So, along with following the Panthers and Hawkeyes, Abby says football Saturdays are very busy in the Turpin house!

One thing about Abby many of her viewers always find interesting is her past experience in the music business. From singing in shows at Tokyo Disney to traveling the world while performing on cruise ships and on national tours, Abby is proud to continue sharing her voice in the community. She enjoys emceeing events and loves throwing in a song when requested! She is passionate about supporting local arts organizations because of her musical background.

Abby and her husband, Travis, are proud parents of a daughter, Reece, born in 2016.

