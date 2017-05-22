Burials drop, Waterloo cemetery struggles to pay bills - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Burials drop, Waterloo cemetery struggles to pay bills

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Less business for a cemetery could be very good news for everyone and everything... but the cemetery.

Tonight, the Waterloo Finance Committee will consider a request for $50,000 to support operations at Fairview Cemetery.

The city says the cemetery is not able to pay their bills. Less money is coming in because the number of burials has dropped.

The city helps support operations as an alternative to running the cemetery directly.

