Waterloo police investigate string of crash-and-grab burglaries

Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Waterloo Police are looking to see if three different crash-and-grabs at convenient stores are connected. 

The first crash happened Thursday, when a van smashed into Texas Street Mart, 4335 Texas St. Waterloo Police Captain David Mohlis says the thieves left empty-handed.

On Friday, thieves smashed a car through the doors of the Prime Mart on Marigold Drive around 12:25 a.m.

Workers at the store say surveillance video shows a car drive into the front entrance. People then tried to steal a gaming machine. Workers say, in the end, nothing was stolen from the store, but there is significant damage to the entrance. 

Most recently, Waterloo Police responded to a building alarm at B&B East, 1615 Bishop Avenue, Sunday morning around 6:32 a.m. Police say a white van smashed into the doors of the building. 

Captain Mohlis says thieves were able to leave with the ATM machine.

Police are still investigating. 

