Police say two people are in custody after a brief "stand-off" in Dubuque.

Officers say the tried to arrestd Kelshawn Marshall, 28, on Sunday night for several felony warrants. Officers say he wouldn't listen and ran into a home in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

While Police say they were trying t o get him to come out, Polynesia Cowart, 48, came out and started yelling at police.

Coward faces charges for Interference with Official Acts.

Officers were able to arreste Marshall; on top of the other warrants, Marshall faces Charges with Interference with Official Acts.

Police say they seized marijuana and crack cocaine from inside the home.

More charges could be possible.