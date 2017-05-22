New guidelines out for babies and fruit juice - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

New guidelines out for babies and fruit juice

New recommendations are out this morning regarding when babies should be drinking fruit juices.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now suggesting babies younger than one year old should not drink fruit juice.

Past guidelines have advised against juice for babies under six months, but doctors are concerned about childhood obesity and dental health. Doctors say juice is full of calories and sugar, and is not a good substitute for fresh fruit. 

