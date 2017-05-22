New guidelines out for babies and fruit juice

Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
We start off Monday with sunshine, but there is a chance for rain and storms tracking back inMore >>
We start off Monday with sunshine, but there is a chance for rain and storms tracking back inMore >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
A car smashes through the front doors of a convenience store in Waterloo.More >>
Nothing was stolen, but there is a lot of damage.More >>
Before anyone lights a fuse, Waterloo wants to lay the ground rules for fireworks.More >>
Before anyone lights a fuse, Waterloo wants to lay the ground rules for fireworks.More >>