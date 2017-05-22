TONIGHT: Waterloo considers fireworks rules, Taxpayer Bill of Rights

Before anyone lights a fuse, Waterloo wants to lay the ground rules for fireworks.

Tonight, the city council is talking about restrictions.

The state recently passed a law allowing fireworks sales.

Under the law, cities can control where those sales happen... and that's something Waterloo will consider tonight.

There's also a proposal to ban fireworks from being used on city property and a plan that limits when they can be used elsewhere to the following times:

June 30th - 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

July 1st - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

July 2nd - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

July 3rd - 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

July 4th - 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Another idea that's going before the Waterloo City Council tonight focuses on taxes.

It's called the "Taxpayer Bill of Rights."

The council members who are calling for it say it's become too common for governments to solve financial problems by creating new taxes and fees.

The proposal lists 4 key points:

1. Any proposed tax rate or fee increases will be discussed in an open and transparent manner.

2. Any proposed tax rate or fee increases will include extended public comment periods beyond what is required by state law.

3. Any tax rate or fee increase should be passed with a 60% vote (or super majority) of the City of Waterloo City Council.

4. Any budget surpluses created by excess revenues in the general fund will be returned to the taxpayers by tax rate reductions.