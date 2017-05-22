Iowa gas prices up slightly in past week - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa gas prices up slightly in past week

Posted: Updated:
Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

Gas prices in Iowa have gone up 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the national average has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to roughly $2.35 a gallon.

Prices on Sunday were 2.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 8.4 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has decreased 7 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy reports prices in the region as follows:

Quad Cities- $2.23/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.24/g.
Des Moines- $2.40/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.
Omaha- $2.29/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.