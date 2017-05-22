Iowa gas prices up slightly in past week

Gas prices in Iowa have gone up 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.27 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy, the national average has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to roughly $2.35 a gallon.



Prices on Sunday were 2.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago, and 8.4 cents a gallon lower than one month ago. During the last month, the national average has decreased 7 cents per gallon.



GasBuddy reports prices in the region as follows:



Quad Cities- $2.23/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.24/g.

Des Moines- $2.40/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.38/g.

Omaha- $2.29/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.29/g.