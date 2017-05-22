Car smashes through Waterloo store, front doors boarded up

This morning, a Waterloo convenience store is open, but telling people to use a different entrance after a car smashed through the front doors.

The car went through the doors of the Prime Mart on Marigold Drive around 12:25 a.m. on Friday.

Workers at the store say surveillance video shows a car drive into the front entrance. People then tried to steal a gaming machine.

Workers say, in the end, nothing was stolen from the store, but there is significant damage to the entrance.

The store was closed when it happened.

A sign outside the store now directs customers to enter through the side door.

Waterloo police say they're still investigating.