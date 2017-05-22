Name released of the man who allegedly shot at Waterloo officers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Name released of the man who allegedly shot at Waterloo officers overnight

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

UPDATE: We now know the name of the man who allegedly shot at police overnight in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police confirm 22-year-old Miquelle Miller fired a handgun toward officers while attempting to run away from the 900 block of West Parker Street.

They later located the gun in a nearby yard.

Miller is currently in custody. He is facing multiple charges.

This incident is still under investigation.

Shots fired overnight in Waterloo. 

Waterloo police confirm an officer was shot at.

We know the officer was not hit, and he didn't fire back. 

Waterloo police tell KWWL this all started at 11:20 last night around  the 700 block of West Parker Street. 

They confirm people called police, saying they heard gun shots. 

Waterloo police went to investigate around 700 West Parker. 

That's when one officer noticed a suspicious person on the 900 block.

When the officer was getting out of his car to further investigate, the suspicious person then shot at the officer.

The officer was not hit. 

At this time we don't know if anything was damaged in the incident, but we do know that one person is in custody. 

Waterloo police say during the investigation, they did find a pistol.

