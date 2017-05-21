Kids help clean up after severe weather

Three Turkey Valley students clean up a community this weekend following severe weather this past week.

A viewer tells us Robert Kruse, Presleigh Eich and Wyatt Upton stopped by their home in Fort Atkinson for a few hours to rake, clean up tree limbs and debris from the flower beds.

The viewers says, "It's wonderful to live in a community, that even after a disaster like this past week's storm, has great young people like this willing to pitch in and help."