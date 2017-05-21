The Latest: Documents identify fatally stabbed student

Charging documents say the student fatally stabbed at the University of Maryland was Richard Collins III.

The documents provided to The Associated Press say that Collins was standing with two friends near a bus stop early Saturday when he was stabbed once in the chest by Sean Urbanski.

Officials have said that Urbanski was a student at the University of Maryland and the victim was a student at Bowie State University.

The documents say that Urbanski approached the group screaming and said: "Step left, step left if you know what's best for you." They say that Collins said "no" and then was stabbed.

Urbanski has been charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as first-degree assault for the alleged attack.

