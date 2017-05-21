Former Lieutenant Governor of Iowa dies at 84

A former Iowa lieutenant governor passed away on Saturday night.

The 50-50 in 2020 organization posted the news of Joy Corning’s death online.

Corning was on the group’s Board of Directors and worked to “achieve political equity for Iowa women.” She also served as a Republican Senator and was Iowa’s 44th lieutenant governor, working with Governor Branstad.

The Des Moines Register reports Corning suffered from a liver condition.

On Sunday, Governor Branstad released the following statement on Corning’s death:

“I was saddened to hear today of Joy Corning’s passing. Joy was a very dedicated mother and grandmother and an excellent role model. Joy was a strong advocate for quality education and served as President of the Cedar Falls school board, before defeating an incumbent to serve in the Iowa State Senate. I was impressed by her commitment to education and was proud to have selected her to be the first person to run for lt. governor after the Constitution was amended to have the governor and lt. governor elected as a team. She was an outstanding, unflappable leader who treated everyone with the respect and dignity they deserved. Joy’s three daughters and their families are in our family’s thoughts and prayers.”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds also released a statement:

“Joy Corning was a tremendous mentor and role model for me personally, as well as so many other women. I treasured the times we got together, and the guidance and encouragement she gave me. We had both came from very similar backgrounds serving in local and state government before serving as lt. governor. We also were both proud mothers to three daughters. Family was always very important to Joy and I appreciated the example she set in having a professional career, while always putting her family first. I’m going to miss Joy and the guidance she gave me. The entire Corning family is in Kevin and I’s thoughts and prayers.”