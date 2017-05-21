Iowa college planning $50 million in campus improvements

A Davenport college is unveiling plans for more than $50 million improvements to student housing, buildings, athletic fields and other aspects of campus.

The Quad-City Times (http://bit.ly/2q4zFSp ) reports Palmer College of Chiropractic unveiled preliminary plans at a community meeting Thursday.

The college hopes to make the improvements over the next 10 years.

Vice Chancellor Aaron Christopher says part of the plan is already being implemented with the construction of a $14 million athletic facility.

He says most of the improvements aim to modernize the campus in an effort to retain and recruit more students.

The plan is expected to go to City Council in July.

Christopher says he hopes the plan will be finalized by September and work could begin in the next six months.