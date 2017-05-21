Tree blocks traffic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Tree blocks traffic

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A tree is blocking traffic near West Fourth Street and Sheridan Road in Waterloo.

Waterloo police were called to the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

There doesn't appear to be a crew on scene to remove the tree at this time, but that will likely change.

According to KWWL Reporter Taylor Bailey, it appears the tree fell from someone's yard, and the home is located near a Waterlroo golf course.

According to KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel, winds were gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour Sunday, which usually doesn't affect trees like this.

Damaging winds from Wednesday's storm and the tree's age could have contributed to it falling down Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.