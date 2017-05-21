Tree blocks traffic

A tree is blocking traffic near West Fourth Street and Sheridan Road in Waterloo.

Waterloo police were called to the intersection around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

There doesn't appear to be a crew on scene to remove the tree at this time, but that will likely change.

According to KWWL Reporter Taylor Bailey, it appears the tree fell from someone's yard, and the home is located near a Waterlroo golf course.

According to KWWL Meteorologist Kyle Kiel, winds were gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour Sunday, which usually doesn't affect trees like this.

Damaging winds from Wednesday's storm and the tree's age could have contributed to it falling down Sunday.