Buchanan County authorities looking for driver

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WINTHROP (KWWL) -

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a driver and their pick-up truck.

Surveillance video from Saturday May 13 shows the driver of what appears to be a Chevrolet S-10 pull into a Winthrop convenience store parking lot and then back up.

What you can't see is the driver slamming into a concrete curb, hit a parked vehicle near a bank, and then leave.

If you know the driver or have any information about the crash, please call the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

We will be showing the video on KWWL News at Five.

