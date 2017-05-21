Woman arrested in bomb scare says object was an alarm clock

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare in a grocery store parking lot says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale.

Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the bomb-like object in the back seat of her car in the Whole Foods parking lot in Short Pump. Authorities used a robot to remove the car from the vehicle and inspect it.

The 52-year-old told The Richmond-Times Dispatch in an interview from jail that the object was a clock designed to look like a bundle of dynamite that she bought for $1 as a gift for her daughter. She said she didn't realize it would scare people, calling it an "obvious fake."