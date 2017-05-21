Man found dead in Iowa church parking lot after shooting

UPDATE: The man who died was identified as 19-year-old Ruot Gach of Carroll, Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Des Moines police are investigating after a man was found dead in a church parking lot early Sunday.

The dead man was found in the parking lot of Zion Lutheran Church around 2:30 a.m. with another man who was wounded in a shooting.

Police say that at least two other people injured by gunfire in the city overnight, but it wasn't immediately clear how many different shootings occurred.

The identity of the man who died wasn't immediately released.

Zion Lutheran officials planned to hold their regularly scheduled worship services Sunday.