High school senior has 13 years of perfect attendance - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

High school senior has 13 years of perfect attendance

Posted: Updated:
(CNN) -

You could call him the anti-Ferris Bueller.
A Wyoming teen is making a run for the record books by being in school everyday since the start of kindergarten.
Phillip Benotti has the story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.