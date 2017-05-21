North Korea fires medium-range missile - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

North Korea fires medium-range missile

US and South Korean officials say North Korea fired a medium-range missile today.

Officials say the rocket flew eastward about 310 miles and landed in the sea. 

South Korea convened an Emergency National Security Council meeting following the launch.

White house officials traveling in Saudi Arabia with President Donald Trump said the system, which was last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's most recent tests. 

