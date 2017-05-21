Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trump nominates Callista Gingrich as envoy to the Vatican

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says he will nominate the wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich as his ambassador to the Vatican.
   Callista Gingrich has been the president and CEO of Gingrich Productions, a multimedia production and consulting company in Arlington, Virginia, since 2007.
   She previously worked as a congressional aide in the House of Representatives and is president of The Gingrich Foundation, a charity organization.
   She is Newt Gingrich's third wife and he converted to Catholicism to marry her.
   Ambassadors require Senate confirmation before assuming the role.
   The announcement comes days before Trump arrives at the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.