1 dead, car and train collide - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

1 dead, car and train collide

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a car and train collided Saturday, and one person dead.

Iowa State Troopers say Alysabeth Ferneau, 24, was traveling north on 145 Street near a railroad crossing.

According to WHO-TV in Des Moines, a BNSF train traveling east hit the vehicle.

If you would like to review the initial report out of Des Moines, you can click here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.