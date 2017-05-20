Alleged back stabber arrested - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Alleged back stabber arrested

Posted: Updated:
Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Des Moines police are investigating a stabbing.

Authorities were called to 1620 East Walnut Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a man tried robbing a home, and then he stabbed a person in the back.

Emily Koss of WHO-TV in Des Moines initially reported this story, and you can follow that report here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.