Despite rainy day, DubuqueFest goes on

A chilly and rainy day, not keeping some people away from Dubuque's longest running festival.

"That's something we can't control unfortunately. We've been fortunate that there's been no damage, it hasn't been dangerous, it's just been kinda rainy and cold," said Danielle Stowell, festival director.

The DubuqueFest Fine Arts Festival is a celebration of art from the Midwest, also local food and music. It's taking place at downtown's Washington Park and the Town Clock Plaza.

This year's festival is a special one -- the 40th year. Its hosted by the non-profit group, Dubuque County Fine Arts Society.

However, the dreary weather forced organizers to cancel certain events like yoga in the park and chalk the walk.

It was also a challenge for musical performers, like the Dubuque Senior High School Band. "Live performing you really don't know what's gonna happen, so you have to figure it out and make it work," said William Rowley, director of bands.

The show goes on with just a few audience members.

Although there were not many visitors, artists say it gives them a chance to really interact with them. "You don't have to fight the crowds, you can get right in to the booths. You can get a good view of the artwork and the artists have time to talk to you about what they're making and how they're making it," said Darla Ellickson, jewelry designer from Decorah.

DubuqueFest continues Sunday. For more information, visit: http://dubuquefest.org/

