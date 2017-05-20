Despite the weather Saturday, many people hopped on their bikes and rode more than 20 miles to show their support for veterans and bring awareness to PTSD.

"It's kind of a nasty day, but we are all glad to be here," said Wayne Magee, Cedar Falls. "We've got people out in the field that are suffering through stuff worse than this so we will be fine."

Magee is a veteran and was riding today to support his fallen brothers and sisters.

"I think personally it gives me a great sense of pride...I am a veteran myself, as was my father and my grandfather, so it's something that's important to us to do anything we can to help our people in the field," said Magee.

Cyndi Pool and her family were decked out in red white and blue. Pool says she was riding to support her son-in-aw.

"Sometimes they are forgotten and they just need the extra support," said Pool, New Hartford.

Others stopped at the AMVETS Post 49 in Cedar falls to see the Wall That Heals. The Wall That Heals is a traveling wall with thousands of fallen soldier's names on it.

Glen Keith visiting the wall today, looking for a solider that is special to him and who died while serving.

"He discovered they were missing a man and he went back to get them and as he was carrying them out he lost his life that day," said Keith, Cedar Falls.

Keith was looking for Robert Hibbs' name, a Metal of Honor recipient. He says finding Hibbs' name and seeing all of the support for the Cycling for Veterans with PTSD ride made his day special. Keith has been serving in the military for 20 years.

"I'll be honest, it really kind of makes me emotional because all of these people died and they would be here today, but they gave all they could," said Keith.

Organizers say it's important to keep showing our veterans support. Some are facing battles in their hearts and minds and it is something that we will never fully understand.

At last check the ride was able to raise nearly $10 thousand in donations. If you'd like to donate CLICK HERE.

