Des Moines police investigate shooting that injures 1

Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports (http://bit.ly/2qCc6nL ) that the shooting happened Saturday morning on SE Third Street.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Police tell KCCI that an arrest has been made and that investigators believe the shooting was a domestic violence incident.

Witnesses told the television station that a man tried to flee on foot after the shooting, but was caught and arrested.

