Iowa man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child porn

A western Iowa man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Mitchell Eugene Obrecht, of Carter Lake, was sentenced Friday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says in a news release that Obrecht must also serve 10 years of supervised release following his imprisonment.

Prosecutors say Obrecht pleaded guilty in January to an indictment charging him with possession of child pornography in September 2015.

The charge resulted from an investigation into the posting of a video and an image, each depicting child pornography, on a social networking site.

Law enforcement followed up with a search warrant of Obrecht's home and found two computers that contained over 1,000 of images of child pornography.