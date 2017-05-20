More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan's, Curtis hot dogs recalled

Before firing up the grill this weekend, people should check their hot dogs after a recall of more than 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Nathan’s and Curtis brand hot dogs are being recalled because they may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal. John Morell and Co. is recalling 210,606 pounds of the products.

The beef franks were produced on Jan. 26 and have the following labels:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The products also have “EST. 296” on the side of the package and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Three complaints of metal objects in the beef franks were filed with the company. There have been confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to eating these products.

Customer should throw the hot dogs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund or exchange.