Postal worker gets probation for mail theft in Iowa

   SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A former U.S. Postal Service worker in northwestern Iowa has been sentenced to probation for stealing items from the mail he was supposed to deliver.
   Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Kirk Baird, of Sergeant Bluff, was sentenced in a Sioux City federal court Friday.
   He pleaded guilty in March to one count of theft of mail by a postal service employee. At his plea hearing, Baird admitted that from August to October, he removed cash and gift cards from items in the mail at least 22 times.
   Baird had originally faced up to five years in prison without the possibility of parole.

