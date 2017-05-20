Trump signs Saudi defense, economic deals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman signed a series of agreements cementing their countries' military and economic partnerships.

The two leaders signed a joint vision agreement Saturday at the Saudi Royal Court and sealed it with a handshake.

The agreements also include a military sales deal of about $110 billion, effective immediately, plus another $350 billion over the next 10 years.

The two countries also announced a defense cooperation agreement and private sector agreements Saturday that are intended to create tens of thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industry.

Trump has been tending to official business on his first day overseas as president.