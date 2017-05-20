Fish rain down on elementary school - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fish rain down on elementary school

Its something some elementary students will be talking about for a long time.

Teachers, staff, and students in California were completely shocked when they saw their campus littered with fish. They were all over the sidewalks, playground, and even the roof. There were about 60 fish in all, believed to be a type of carp. 

Some say it could have been a weather phenomenon, where objects are sucked up by a waterspout, carried for miles by the wind, and then dropped.
 

