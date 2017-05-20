Former Gov. Tom Vilsack's 6-year-old granddaughter dies - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Former Gov. Tom Vilsack's 6-year-old granddaughter dies

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Reports say former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack's granddaughter passed away early Friday morning. She was just 6-years-old.

She died from complications due to influenza, according to Radio Iowa. 

This is a developing story. 

