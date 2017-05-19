2A and 3A Day two Coed State Track meet

CASCADE STARTED OFF THE AFTERNOON CELEBRATING A 2A DISTANCE MEDLEY STATE CHAMPIONSHIP--

“All I was thinking is got to go, got to go, don't worry about the other things worry about yourself and my team.”

DECORAH TOOK THE 3A TITLE—AFTER FALLING SHORT LAST SEASON.

“We were looking at this from last year when we got second so been working all year for this and it finally paid off.”

AND MARION'S BLAIR BROOKS WINS HIS SECOND CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE WEEKEND—THIS TIME IN THE LONG JUMP—HE IS THE GRANDSON OF THE LEGENDARY SPORTS COMMENTATOR BOB BROOKS WHO PASSED AWAY LAST SUMMER.

“It gets me really emotional. I'd no he'd love, is so proud of me. I just appreciate that so much.”

IN THE 4A SHOTPUT WESTERN DUBUQUES WILLIAM BLASER WINS WITH A THROW OF 18-POINT-EIGHT-TWO METERS.

AND BECKMAN'S MARK BROWN COMES HOME WITH A WIN IN THE 400 HURDLES--

“I'm pretty excited.”

THEN TAKE A LOOK AT THIS—JO JO FROST OF CENTER POINT URBANA WINS THE 400 METER HURDLES—RUNNING HIS FASTEST TIME EVER--

“Knowing that I finally broke 53, first time that I've ever done that so that was fun.”

A SHOCKER AS WE LATER LEARNED HE GOT DISQUALIFIED AND THE WIN DIDN'T COUNT.

ON A LIGHTER NOTE—CASCADE WINS THE 4 BY 2 FOR THE SIXTH TIME IN SEVEN YEARS.

AND DUBUQUE WAHLERT TAKES THE RACE IN 3-A--

There was definitely like a target on our backs after being Drake champs and we have a pretty strong sprint crew so it makes us nervous but I think it hyped us up even more.”

A FAMILIAR FACE—KATIE NIMROD OF DECORAH WINS HER SECOND GOLD OF THE DAY IN THE 400 HURDLES.

IN THE DISTANCE MEDLEY ANAMOSA EDGES OUT THE COMPETITION FOR THE VICTORY.

“We finally did it after a year of hard work.”

“I don't really think it's set into us yet that we are state champs, it hasn't set in yet it's crazy.”

“This is too much to handle right now. Just a whole bunch of hard work that we put in and it all paid off in the end.”

AND THAT WRAPS UP DAY TWO--