Lawyers in UI settlement say there's still work to be done

Lawyers of Tracey Griesbaum and Jane Meyer said the $6.5 million settlement is progress but that there's still work to be done.

On Friday the University of Iowa announced they would be paying $6.5 million in settlements to Griesbaum, Meyer, and their attorneys.

Tom Newkirk of Newkirk Zwagerman, the Des Moines law firm that represented both of them, said their careers were ruined by this.

"To the extent that being in a female administrator career like Jane's was over, Tracey's was in the trash for good. Women coaches who are accused of abuse even if clearly called from this situation are never hired, never touched by anyone again," Newkirk said.

Both Griesbaum and Meyer sued the university for gender and sexual-orientation discrimination. This victory doesn't put an end to their battle.

"It's not over for them because the whole thing started with the intent to expose how gender makes a difference in college athletics for female administrators, for female coaches, for female student-athletes. It flows through athletics today as it did ten years ago or twenty years ago. We've made a lot of progress but it's still a huge problem," Newkirk said.

Newkirk said that he, along with Meyer's lawyer Jill Zwagerman are trying to make a difference for women everywhere.

"It's time to take a different look at how women are treated in athletics and to recognize the way that gender and sexual orientation in this case for sure made a difference in their lives in a negative way," he said.

Zwagerman said she's hopeful that UI President Bruce Harreld will be true to his word about having an independent firm do external reviews of the athletics program. The university said in a statement Friday, that they still intend to do so.

"This case was about promoting women and promoting men and promoting Iowa and doing the right thing. Equality for everyone is really what this case is supposed to be about and I think with this verdict that is what the case is about now," Zwagerman said.