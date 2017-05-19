Coed State

THE MORNING GOT STARTED WITH A SECOND WIN ON THE WEEKEND FOR BAILEY NOCK AND IOWA CITY WEST—

NOCK—ANCHORED THE DISTANCE MEDLEY—THE TEAM CROSSING THE LINE IN 4 MINUTES AND 3 SECONDS—FOLLOWED CLOSELY BY WAUKEE.

Bailey Nock/ Iowa City West

“You know going into it I was very, very, very nervous to be honest. Because I didn't want to let them down because I know that I had to bring it home and if they were gonna work their butts off to get me into the position then I needed to do the same for them.”

IN THE FOUR-BY-TWO LISBON BOYS GOT THE WIN

THEIR SCHOOL—NOT EVEN HAVING A TRACK TO TRAIN ON.

“We'll either run hills on the football field, run around our football field or we'll go and like do handoffs on our high school parking lot.”

AT THE 4A LEVEL—WATERLOO WEST GOT THE VICTORY.

“We really focused on this one because this is our best relay and we've been working all year long for it and we've been doing a great job so it's just a great feeling getting it done.”

IN THE DISCUSS—NORTH BUTLER TAKES HOME THE WIN—WITH NICOLE HEEREN'S THROW OF 37-POINT-SIX-FOUR METERS.

BACK ON THE TRACK—CEDAR FALLS NATHAN HOY GETS THE STATE 400 METER HURDLE TITLE FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW--

“I love Iowa state track I mean this whole, whole deal is just great so yeah it feels good to put one more down.”

THE WOMEN OF TROY GET ANOTHER WIN ON THE DAY—AS VALERIE WELCH WINS THE LONG JUMP.

IN THE 1-A 400 METER HURDLES—SUMMER BARTHELMAN WINS IT FOR SIGOURNEY.

AND THE LISBON BOYS WIN THE DISTANCE MEDLEY—FEELING GOOD HEADED INTO THE FINAL DAY OF STATE TRACK ON SATURDAY.

“Coach said today he wanted to come in and score at least 15 to 20 points, we ended up scoring 20 so that's perfect.”

IN DES MOINES—KRISTIN ROGERS—NEWS 7 KWWL.