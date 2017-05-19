Celebration breaks pitcher's collarbone

The Wartburg Baseball team clinching a win in the last moments of the game for the regular season conference title, earlier this month.

The team getting caught up in the excitement of the moment and rushing the field, dog piling on the pitcher's mound.

But the excitement was quickly replaced with worry when the star pitch says he felt a snap.

"It felt like a baseball hit me in the shoulder. I remember being like, 'what was that?' Then the next thing I heard was a crack. I didn't know if it was me or not, but we started yelling get off," said Wartburg pitcher and Conference Pitcher of the Year Taylor Gilson.

The break leaving him out of the final game of the series and regular season.

"It was getting that baseball sucked out of me for the first time in awhile. I couldn't do anything about it," said Gilson.

A senior, Gilson now has to watch his last postseason from the sidelines.

Fellow senior and teammate Jacob Thumann says the news rocked the team.

"Most of us seniors were teared up. It hurt his family. His whole life is playing baseball and we knew how much he loved pitching for Wartburg and playing for this team. It was an awful feeling," said Thumann.

The team was without their star pitcher heading into the regional championships, a tournament they had lost the last two year, found new motivation.

"We had that extra little bit of drive knowing that if we could get past this there was a chance Taylor was going to be able to pitch in the regionals and that was kind of our momentum taking us into the tournament," said Thumann.

The team using that motivation to help them win the conference championship.

Gilson underwent surgery on his collarbone and is now in rehab.

He is throwing a little, but it is unclear if he will be back in playing shape for the regionals or potentially the College World Series.

