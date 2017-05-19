Expansion of Five Flags Center in Dubuque?

The Five Flags Center used to be Dubuque's main convention center, but not anymore.

The downtown arena is losing out on booking big name artists. The issue is there is not enough space. "The facility has been here since 1970, so I think it needs, whether it's a face lift, or you know additional seating so they can keep up with the competition," said Tyler Daugherty, member of Dubuque Civic Center Advisory Commission.

The facility is nearly 40 years old, and only seats about 4,000. "When acts go from Chicago or traveling to the Twin Cities, or even Des Moines, we're a great middle stop, but we don't have the facility to accommodate that right now, so I think we're losing out on that," he said.

The venue also faces competition from places in Dubuque, like the Mystique Community Ice Arena and Grand River Center. "Heritage Center, Grand River Center, Opera -- Grand Opera House, so from the theater standpoint, I think there's a lot...but when you really look at a venue that, I guess has adequate seating to maybe host a 'a' or maybe 'b' level artist, I don't think we're there yet," Daughterty said.

A consultation firm has been hired to look into several options for the future. Those include, renovating, expanding on the existing site or moving to a new location.