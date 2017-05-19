Janesville students get out of exam thanks to Aaron Rogers - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Janesville students get out of exam thanks to Aaron Rogers

JANESVILLE (KWWL) -

Some students in the Janesville school district got out of a final exam thanks to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers.

According to ESPN, Janesville student Peyton Meyer sent a tweet to Rogers saying, "@AaronRodgers12 our teacher agreed to not give us a final in sports lit if you retweet this! PLEASE RETWEET SHE IS YOUR BIGGEST FAN!"

Rogers gave the student a retweet and wrote; "I'm sure a sports lit final is very important, but here you go...."

ESPN reports the class made a deal with teacher, Laura Roberts, that a retweet would cancel the literature class' final. 

