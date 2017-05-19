Kernals get ready for 4-game home stand May 22-25

The Cedar Rapids Kernals return home next Monday to begin a 4-game home stand at Perfect Game Park

Monday night, the Kernals play host to the visiting Clinton RiverKings of the Seattle Mariners organization to begin the 4-game stand.

Kernals; management has planned numerous activities for fans.

Monday, May 22 is a Mark Down Monday where regular hot dogs are $1.50 and small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches and chips are $1 each. Gates open at 5:30 PM and first pitch between the Kernels and RiverKings is set for 6:35 PM.

The Kernals Press Office lists the events planned foe next week.

Fans can get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer when the Kernels take on Clinton on Tuesday, May 23rd at 6:35 PM as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on September 1st. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Baseball was meant to be played under warm, sunny skies, and the Kernels take on Clinton in a Noon Game, presented by Z 102.9, on Wednesday, May 24th. Gates open at 11 AM and fans can enjoy our Noon Game Lunch Combo Special, consisting of a regular sandwich, chips or popcorn and a 16 oz. regular draft beer or 20 bottled soda or water at the concession stands for just $8.50. First pitch between the Kernels and RiverKings is scheduled for 12:05 PM.

Three lucky fans, age 18 and older, will win a new 40-inch flat screen TV as part of First Federal Credit Union Flat Screen Thursday when the Kernels take on Clinton at 6:35 PM. Get a raffle ticket from the First Federal Credit Union table on the concourse and we will draw for the winners during the game. You must be present to win. It’s also a 94.1 KRNA Thirsty Thursday where 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and water are just $2 all game. And, show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and receive a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs as part of College Night. The game will be broadcast on a tape-delayed basis on Mediacom MC22. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Kids Eat Free Sunday, presented by Western Fraternal Life: Every Sunday home game, all kids 12-under receive a voucher for a FREE hot dog, popcorn and Capri Sun at the Kernels Concession Stands, thanks to Western Fraternal Life.

After every Sunday home game, kids (and adults) can run the bases, play catch on the field and get autographs from the Kernels on the field, presented by Prairie Farms with media sponsor 104.5 KDAT. During the game, play Travel Advisors Baseball Bingo for a chance to win a trip to Minneapolis and see a Twins game. Enjoy the balloon artistry ofPapa Balloon on the concourse during the game as well as Face Painting by Kennedy.

Selected Sunday home games are Coors Light Bike to the Ballpark games. Fans are encouraged to ride their bikes to the ballpark and park in our secure bike parking area inside the stadium. Those that bike to the ballpark are eligible for a daily prize from Coors Light and all that bike to the ballpark are eligible for the grand prize of a Coors Light Cruiser bicycle to be given away at the game on August 20th.

Mark Down Monday: Every Monday home game, get regular hot dogs for just $1.50, plus small popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, and chips are each just $1 each.

Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips: Get an on-line coupon from the Kernels Facebook page or email newsletter for a buy one ticket, get one FREE offer at Tuesday home games as part of Twins Tuesday, presented by Great Clips. At Tuesday home games, one fan will win a pair of tickets to a Twins game and the Kernels will wear special jerseys that will be sold via a silent auction on September 1st (not valid on July 4th).

Flat Screen Thursday, presented by First Federal Credit Union: Every Thursday home Kernels game, fans age 18 and older can get a FREE raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three 40-inch flat screen TVs given away by First Federal Credit Union.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by 94.1 KRNA: Get 12 oz. regular draft beer and 20 oz. bottled soda and bottled water for $2.00 all night.

Thursday College Night: Show your college ID at the Kernels Ticket Office and get a Club ticket and two regular hot dogs for $9.00!

Kernels Friday Mug Club: Buy a refillable 16 oz. mug of regular draft beer or soda for $6 and get $3 refills at the concession stands! Bring the mug back for $3 refills every Friday home game thanks to Stadium Bar & Grill, Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge, Red’s Public House, Mulligan’s Pub and Z 102.9!

Tickets for all Kernel home games are available on-line at www.kernels.com; in person at the Kernels Ticket Office, or by calling 896-7560 during Ticket Office Hours. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday and from 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday. The ticket office is closed on Sunday, but opens at 11 AM on Kernel Sunday Home games.

Make sure to listen to all the exciting MWL action, home and away, on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM, as Morgan Hawk and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz bring you the play-by-play action. Or listen via the internet at www.kmryradio.com or www.kernels.com!

All 70 Kernels home games and select road games are available to watch via MiLB.TV and the First Pitch App. The app is the OFFICIAL app of the Kernels and Minor League Baseball. Visit MiLB.com to sign up for MiLB.TV!