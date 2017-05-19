Rich Penn Auction underway

Bidders are trying to get their hands on a lot of unique antiques in Waterloo this weekend.

The Rich Penn Auction kicked off at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center around 9 a.m.

According to organizers, things start getting exciting Saturday and Sunday.

There's anxiety and excitement as bidders, like Bill Sherwood and his son Gordon, sit back to see what they can get.

"(When) two dogs fight over the same bone, they might live together for a long time, but when it comes to that bone, one of them is going to go away with it," Bill said.

Bill says he traveled all the way from Detroit through storms to attend the auction.

He says not only is this auction a trip down Memory Lane, but it's also a rush to see what he can get his hands on and buy.

"Once I start bidding, they're not getting it. Unless they get really outrageous, they're not getting it. Because if I really want it, I'm going to go for out," Bill said.

Bill is bidding on items for Stahls Automotive Foundation back home, including a few items for himself like a President Nixon re-election poster.

"I'm very excited about getting it. It's going home, and it's going to stand right in my bay window in my house, and everybody can go by and see Tricky Dick," Bill said.

Bill said the winning lot serves a sort of sentimental purpose.

"I was in the Marines by the time he took over in 1969, and basically I attributed him to saving a lot of lives, because he opened the flood gates and allowed us to fight," Bill said.

If you missed Friday, don't worry because the auction continues Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about the event, you can click here.