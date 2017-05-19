Dubuque Fire Department offering CPR training - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Fire Department offering CPR training

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Fire Department will be offering CPR training. It is open to the public and will be held at four pharmacies.

•           Monday, May 22, at 9 a.m., at Walgreen’s, 2260 John F. Kennedy Rd.;
•           Monday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at Hartig Drug, 1600 University Ave.;
•           Tuesday, May 23, at 9 a.m. at Walgreen’s, 345 E. 20th St.; and
•           Tuesday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at Hartig Drug, 2225 Central Ave.

