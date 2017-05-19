Power outage reported in Northeast Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Power outage reported in Northeast Iowa

SPILLVILLE (KWWL) -

More than a thousand customers are without power in Northeast Iowa. 

The outage is being reported in the Spillville, Calmar, Fort Atkinson area. Alliant Energy is reporting 1,609 customers are without power. 

It's unclear what caused the outage, but they expect power to be back around 4:00. 

