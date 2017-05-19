UI reaches settlement agreements with Griesbaum and Meyer

Following a long legal battle, the University of Iowa has reached settlement agreements with Tracey Griesbaum and Jane Meyer.

Griesbaum, a former Iowa Field Hockey coached who was fired, will receive $300,000 in wages, $1,187,588.98 for emotional distress damages, and $1,062,411.02 in attorney fees.

Griesbaum was suing the university following her termination claiming gender and sexual-orientation discrimination.

Additionally, Meyer will get a check for $874,000 in wages, $1,456,603.19 for emotional distress, and $1,622,396 in attorney fees.

Meyer was an athletics administrator who sued the university for gender and sexual-orientation discrimination and won.

In the previous lawsuit, Meyer was awarded $1.43 million and had plans to file another lawsuit against the university.

The settlements will be funded by the athletics department.

The university says they still plan to hire an independent firm to conduct an external review of employee practices.