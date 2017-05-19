Fox fires panelist Beckel for racially insensitive remark - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fox fires panelist Beckel for racially insensitive remark

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

NEW YORK -- Fox News Channel says it has fired prime-time commentator Bob Beckel for making an insensitive remark to a black employee.
   Beckel, who has been a liberal panelist on the show "The Five," was on his second tour of duty at Fox after being bounced in 2015 for substance abuse.
   Fox gave no details on the incident. But lawyer Doug Wigdor said Beckel allegedly left his office when a man came to work on his computer, saying he was doing so because the man was black. Wigdor said that when his client complained to human resources at Fox, Beckel attempted to intimidate him into withdrawing the complaint. Fox denied that anyone tried to intimidate the employee and said Beckel had apologized.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.