Bike on the bus event set in Johnson County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Bike on the bus event set in Johnson County

Posted: Updated:
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

People can learn how to put their bicycle on the city bus at an event on Tuesday. 

It's set for 11:"30 to 1:00 p.m. on the 23rd.

The location is the Johnson County Administration Building parking lot. 

For more information: greenteam@co.johnson.ia.us 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.