Child swallows fidget spinner

A mother in Texas is warning other parents about the potential dangers of the fidget spinner.

The fidget spinner is a popular new gadget for kids, but pieces of it are smaller than a quarter and can be easily swallowed.

That's the message from Kelly Rose Joniec who says her daughter was rushed to an emergency room on Saturday. Joniec says she was driving home from a swim meet when she heard her daughter Britton "make an odd retching noise."

Doctors were able to surgically remove it and the 10-year-old is going to be just fine, but her mother posted photos on Facebook to warn others of the potential choking hazard.