VIDEO: School employee accused of lifting student by neck - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: School employee accused of lifting student by neck

Posted: Updated:
Rankin, Pennsylvania (CNN) -

A school behavior specialist has been suspended and faces charges after video shows a confrontation between him and a student.

The video from a school in Rankin, Pennsylvania shows a 13-year-old walking down the hall.

A worker appears to push the boy and then picks him up by the neck.

"Where's the line? We let the students do whatever they want. They talk back to the teachers... and we're supposed to say that's OK," said the man's attorney, Patrick Thomassey.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.