VIDEO: School employee accused of lifting student by neck

A school behavior specialist has been suspended and faces charges after video shows a confrontation between him and a student.

The video from a school in Rankin, Pennsylvania shows a 13-year-old walking down the hall.

A worker appears to push the boy and then picks him up by the neck.

"Where's the line? We let the students do whatever they want. They talk back to the teachers... and we're supposed to say that's OK," said the man's attorney, Patrick Thomassey.