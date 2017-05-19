Scott Greene sentenced to two life sentences after pleading guilty in police slayings

Two central Iowa police officers are dead following what police are calling "ambush-style attacks."More >>
Police say Scott Greene was taken into custody without incident this morning in Dallas County.More >>
Attorney General Loretta Lynch has strongly condemned the killings of two Des Moines area police officers.More >>
Attorney General Loretta Lynch has strongly condemned the killings of two Des Moines area police officers.More >>
The man wanted in connection with the killing of two Des Moines area police officers has a record of confrontation with police and others.More >>
The man wanted in connection with the killing of two Des Moines area police officers has a record of confrontation with police and others.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Rain, wind and cooler temperatures today... warmer SaturdayMore >>
Rain, wind and cooler temperatures today... warmer SaturdayMore >>
"She stopped breathing in my arms."More >>
"She stopped breathing in my arms."More >>
Powerful storms roared through much of Eastern Iowa Wednesday night with numerous reports of damage and one fatal accident.More >>
Powerful storms roared through much of Eastern Iowa Wednesday night with numerous reports of damage and one fatal accident.More >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff.More >>
Several people are injured in the Barron County area, including one person who has died, according to Barron County Sheriff.More >>