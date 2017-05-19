Scott Greene sentenced to two life sentences after pleading guil - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Scott Greene sentenced to two life sentences after pleading guilty in police slayings

Scott Michael Green is sentenced to two life sentences after pleading guilty of killing two Des Moines-are police officers last year. 

According to The Des Moines Register, Greene is facing two first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin, 24, and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Tony, 38. Greene is accused of ambushing and shooting each officer separately in their patrol cars in November of 2016. 

Last February, A Polk County judge ordered law enforcement not to disclose confidential information in Greene's case, after his attorney asked for a gag order. Lawyers for Scott Greene complained about a Polk County Jail employee's comment February 17 on a newspaper Facebook post regarding Greene's request for a change of venue. Details about the comment were sealed by the court. 

Just a few months after the shooting, Greene's attorneys sought to have his trial moved, citing pretrial publicity.

Greene pleaded not guilty to the shootings in December, facing life in prison if convicted of either count of first-degree murder. 

