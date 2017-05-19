Service confirms 2 tornadoes caused damage in eastern Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes caused some eastern Iowa storm damage.

The service says the first tornado touched down around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in northeastern Jefferson County and lifted about four minutes later near Lake Darling in Washington County. It was rated EF-1 with winds reaching 110 mph that damaged farm outbuildings and trees.

The second struck around 6:35 p.m. in northeast Washington County and lifted six minutes later. It also was rated an EF-1 twister, damaging outbuildings, power lines and trees.

No injuries have been reported.

