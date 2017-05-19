Antique Auction: 1940's TV, vampire killing kit being sold

This weekend, well-known antique collectors are bringing an event to their hometown for the first time.

The Rich Penn auction starts this morning at 9 a.m. and runs through Sunday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in Waterloo.

They're auctioning off more than 3,000 antiques, like jukeboxes, slot machines, steam toys, old TV sets (including a 4-inch set) and even a vampire killing kit.