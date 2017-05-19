VIDEO: Witnesses help man pinned between car and van - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Witnesses help man pinned between car and van

Written by Ally Crutcher
Witnesses rescue a man who got pinned between a car and a van in Kansas City.

The man was waiting to cross the street when a car hit a van, and he somehow ended up in between the two.

Another man climbed out of the car and ran away.

Eventually, several people helped to lift the car off the victim. 

The crash happened a week ago today; the man is now on crutches, but is expected to be alright. 

